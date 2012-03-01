FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Finland allows Talvivaara uranium extraction
March 1, 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 1 (Reuters) - Finland’s government said on Thursday that it granted mining company Talvivaara approval to start extracting uranium.

Talvivaara’s mine in Sotkamo, eastern Finland, mainly produces nickel and zinc, but it had applied for permission to extract uranium, a by-product. It still needs additional permissions from Northen Finland’s administrative agency and nuclear safety agency.

The company has estimated its annual production could be around 350 tonnes of uranium metal. The company has agreed to sell uranium to Canadian producer Cameco.

