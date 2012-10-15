FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tamar group signs $3.5 bln gas deal with Israel's Dorad
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 10:00 AM / in 5 years

Tamar group signs $3.5 bln gas deal with Israel's Dorad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The U.S.-Israeli consortium developing the Tamar natural gas field off Israel’s Mediterranean coast said on Monday it signed a 16-year deal with Dorad Energy to provide up to 13.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas for about $3.5 billion.

The group announced the deal, the latest in a series of multi-billion dollar agreements with Israeli power providers, in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The amount of gas Dorad buys could be lower, depending on pipeline issues or demand, the statement said.

The Tamar gas field has estimated reserves of over 274 bcm of gas and is expected to begin deliveries around April 2013.

Texas-based Noble Energy has a 36 percent share of Tamar. Isramco Negev has a 28.75 percent stake. Avner Oil Exploration and Delek Drilling each have a 15.625 percent share, and Dor Gas Exploration holds the remaining 4 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.