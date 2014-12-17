FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tamburi Investment Partners to sell its stake in Dafe 4000 to Dafe 3000
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tamburi Investment Partners to sell its stake in Dafe 4000 to Dafe 3000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Tamburi Investment Partners SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that following the announcement of the U.S. private equity fund Catterton’s investment in Intercos SpA, Tamburi Investment Partners signed a preliminary agreement to sell shares of Dafe 4000 to Dafe 3000

* Dafe 3000 is controlled by the family of Dario Ferrari, the founder and chairman of Intercos SpA

* The agreement with Dafe 3000 is related to the purchase by Dafe 3000 of all the category 2 shares held by Tamburi Investment Partners in Dafe 4000

* The conclusion of the transaction is subject to conditions precedent and should occur by Jan. 30, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.