BRIEF-Tamburi Investment Partners unit raises investment in Moncler

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Tamburi Investment Partners SpA :

* Said on Thursday that its unit Clubsette Srl has reached an agreement with the shareholders of Ruffini Partecipazioni Srl in order not to proceed to the second price adjustment in kind giving instead execution to a cash adjustment

* Ruffini Partecipazioni Srl (RP) owns a 31.9 pct stake in the share capital of Moncler SpA

* Second price adjustment in kind is allowed according to the agreement in the maximum amount of the 2 pct of RP capital and is linked to the stock performance of Moncler

* Therefore Clubsette maintains unchanged its 14 pct stake in Ruffini Partecipazioni Srl

* The additional cash out for Clubsette has been of 18 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: