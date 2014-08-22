FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tamedia says H1 revenues of CHF 551.4 mln
August 22, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tamedia says H1 revenues of CHF 551.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Tamedia AG : * Says achieved revenues of CHF 551.4 million for the first half of 2014

(previous year: CHF 536.8 million) * Says H1 operating income (EBIT) rose by 14.8 per cent to CHF 73.2 million

(previous year: CHF 63.8 million) * Says H1 earnings reached CHF 59.2 million (previous year: 54.7 million). * Says H1 EBITDA rose by 11.8 per cent to reach CHF 108.1 million (previous

year: CHF 96.7 million) * Says H1 net income from continuing operations rose by 8.4 per cent to CHF

59.4 million (previous year: CHF 54.8 million) * Source text-bit.ly/YGPcdL * Further company coverage

