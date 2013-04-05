Chemical maker Taminco to sell 15.8 mln shares at $18-$20 each in IPO

April 5 (Reuters) - Taminco Corp, the chemical maker owned by Apollo Global Management, said it would sell about 15.8 million shares for $18 to $20 each in an initial public offering.

At the midpoint of the range, the IPO would raise about $300 million. The company said it intends to use the proceeds of the offering to repay debt.

U.S. private equity firm Apollo bought Taminco for about 1.1 billion euros ($1.41 billion) from CVC Capital Partners at the end of 2011.

The Belgian company had tried to list its shares in Brussels in 2010. It blamed difficult market conditions for the failure of the IPO, which would have been Belgium’s biggest since 2007.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, the company listed Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, J.P.Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and UBS as its lead underwriters.

There are 14 banks underwriting the offering.

Taminco said it would list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘TAM’.