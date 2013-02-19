FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium's Taminco considers US IPO
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Belgium's Taminco considers US IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals firm Taminco is considering a U.S. flotation after it abandoned plans to list in Brussels during the euro zone crisis.

The firm, which makes ingredients for crop protection products and animal feeds, has filed a provisional listing prospectus with the SEC, the U.S. regulator.

The document, dated Feb. 8, does not give a value for the shares. When Taminco tried to list in Brussels it had planned to issue shares at between 11 euros and 14 euros ($14.69-$18.69) and raise up to 421.5 million euros.

The provisional IPO prospectus lists Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Nomura and UBS as underwriters.

Taminco blamed difficult market conditions for the failure of its 2010 listing which would have been Belgium’s biggest IPO since 2007.

At the end of 2011, U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management bought Taminco for around 1.1 billion euros from CVC Capital Partners.

Taminco did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ($1 = 0.7490 euros)

The listing document is available here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.