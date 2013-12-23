FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Taminco to buy Kemira's formic acid business for $191 mln
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2013 / 8:20 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Taminco to buy Kemira's formic acid business for $191 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* U.S. chemicals group to broaden its offering

* Finland’s Kemira sheds non-core asset

HELSINKI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. chemicals group Taminco Corp said on Monday it would broaden its offering by acquiring the formic acid business of Finland’s Kemira for 140 million euros ($191 million).

The business, which includes a plant in Oulu, Finland, had sales last year of around 140 million euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 23 million.

Taminco, which makes ingredients for crop protection products and animal feeds, said the deal helped it add new product lines. Formic acid’s uses include the preservation of animal feed and de-icing airport runways.

Kemira had been expected to shed the business as part of a shift to focus on its water treatment business. However, analyst Antti Saari from Pohjola Markets said the deal price was lower than expected.

“The valuation looks low. There had been speculation of a price closer to 200 million euros,” he said.

Shares in Kemira were flat on the Helsinki bourse in thin trading.

Kemira said it expected to report a capital gain from the deal in the first quarter of next year. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken was its advisor bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.