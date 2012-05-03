RLPC: Taminco to cut pricing on cross-border loan

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Taminco Group Holdings is looking to cut pricing on the $505 million term loan the Belgium-based company inked in January to back its leveraged buyout by Apollo, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The company has approached existing lenders to cut pricing on its $505 million covenant-lite loan split between a $350 million tranche and a 120 million euro-denominated loan.

Pricing on the U.S. dollar tranche will be reduced to 375-400bp over Libor from 500bp over Libor, while the euro tranche will be cut to 400-425bp from 525bp over Euribor, sources said. The existing 1.25 percent Libor floor on both tranches will remain in place. The loan will be issued at par.

In January, the company issued the cross-border loan at a discount of 97 cents on the dollar. The deal, which was led by Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Nomura and UBS, offered lenders a 101 soft call protection for six months.

Apollo bought Taminco from London-based private equity firm CVC Capital Partners after beating final bids from Bain Capital and Pamplona Capital Management.

Taminco makes chemical building blocks for crop protection, animal feeds, water treatment and drugs.