Libya's Tamoil pledges cash to save Swiss refinery
#Energy
May 24, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Libya's Tamoil pledges cash to save Swiss refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 24 (Reuters) - Libyan-owned Tamoil’s Swiss branch said it will spend “tens of millions” of Swiss francs on its Collombey refinery after cantonal authorities issued an ultimatum on a clean-up of the plant and threatened to force it to suspend operations.

The Swiss canton of Valais in March published a list of 15 steps that it said Tamoil should implement to clean up the 50-year old plant.

“Investments adding up to tens of millions of francs are planned for the next few years,” Tamoil Swiss said in a statement on its website.

The plant can process 78,000 barrels per day of crude oil. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)

