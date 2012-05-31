FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Tampa Electric sells $300 mln notes
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 7:10 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Tampa Electric sells $300 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Tampa Electric Co on Thursday
sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 	
    Bank of New York, Mitsubishi, Suntrust and Wells Fargo were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: TAMPA ELECTRIC CO	
	
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 4.1 PCT     MATURITY    06/15/2042   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.724   FIRST PAY   12/15/2012 	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 4.116 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/05/2012   	
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 145 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

