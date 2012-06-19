FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Tamweel eyes $235 mln mortgage-backed sukuk - Moody's
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2012 / 1:31 PM / in 5 years

Dubai's Tamweel eyes $235 mln mortgage-backed sukuk - Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Islamic mortgage lender Tamweel plans to raise $235 million from the sale of a mortgage-backed sukuk secured on properties in the emirate and related receivables, according to a rating statement from Moody‘s.

The certificates are due to mature in 2046, according to the agency’s provisional rating, released on Tuesday.

Tamweel, a unit of Dubai Islamic Bank, has not disclosed a target size for the proposed sale. It kicked off investor meetings on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi and roadshows are due to end on June 25.

The company issued a similarly-structured deal in 2007.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, UBS and Emirates NBD have been mandated to arrange the meetings.

Moody’s has provisionally assigned the floating rate certificates Aa3, six notches higher than Tamweel’s standalone credit rating of Baa3. DIB is rated Baa1 by the agency. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.