Dubai's Tamweel issues price guidance for rare Gulf securitisation

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Tamweel, a unit of Dubai Islamic Bank, plans to sell a $235 million sharia-compliant asset-backed securitisation, arranging banks said on Tuesday.

The Islamic instrument, due 2046 but callable after five years in July 2017, is seen pricing at between 335 and 345 basis points over the 1-month London interbank offered rate (Libor).

Dubai-based Islamic mortgage provider Tamweel concluded investor meetings on Monday and said any eventual transaction will be backed by properties and receivables located in Dubai.

The certificates will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, UBS and Emirates NBD are lead managers on the deal, which will be a rare example of a securitisation from the Gulf Arab region.

Moody’s has provisionally assigned the floating rate certificates Aa3, six notches higher than Tamweel’s standalone credit rating of Baa3. DIB is rated Baa1 by the agency. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)