FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Teekay Tankers offers to acquire shares in Tanker Investments Ltd.
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Teekay Tankers offers to acquire shares in Tanker Investments Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Tanker Investments Ltd. :

* Says Teekay Tankers Ltd offers to acquire common shares of Tanker Investments Ltd. for up to $10 million

* Says Teekay Tankers is to acquire up to about 1 million shares or 2.6 percent of share capital in Tanker Investments at price per share of 64 - 69 Norwegian crowns

* Says Teekay Tankers currently holds 2,500,000 shares in Tanker Investments, representing 6.5 percent of the share capital and the votes in Tanker Investments

* DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, has been appointed bookrunner

* Teekay Tankers may at its sole discretion acquire a lower number of shares, terminate the offer, or make any amendments to the terms of the offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.