Long Range clean ship rates steady on firm activity

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Tanker rates for refined petroleum products on top export routes were steady on Monday, with modest sailings helping to support the long-range Middle East market.

Typical Long Range 2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan route stood at W86.41 from W84.73 on Friday and W83.73 on Monday.

“Demand for tonnage was not strong (last week), but it was persistent, and by the week’s end rates had started edging upwards,” broker E.A. Gibson said.

“Tonnage is thin, and rates are likely to continue slowly climbing upwards.”

Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan, were at W104.63, from W102.67 on Friday and W100.29 last Monday.

Rates for medium-range (MR) tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from Rotterdam to New York moved to W141.25, or $7,799 a day when translated into average earnings, from W135.42 or $6,385 a day on Friday and W137.08 or $7,016 a day last Monday.

Brokers said rates had crept up in recent days after hitting their lowest level this year last week.

“Some subsequent resistance from owners prompted rates to recover ... by Friday,” broker SSY said.

Earnings hit their lowest in a year in November 2011 and have been volatile since then. Firmer activity in April last year pushed rates to their highest since 2008 on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping to reduce the number of tankers available for hire.

“Refinery closures on the U.S. Atlantic coast, in the Caribbean and in Europe have coincided with rising levels of U.S. Gulf coast area product exports,” broker CR Weber said. “For MR spot market participants, these changes have also meant adapting to new benchmarks.”

Analysts said less refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker sector.

“The prospects for product tankers are rapidly improving as U.S. Gulf exports have significantly increased trading opportunities,” Morgan Stanley said in a note. “As charters see tonne-mile demand picking up, they are trying to secure tonnage prior to any rate increases.”

In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to southern Europe were at W139.17 from W141.67 on Friday and W144.72 last Monday.

“Exports of naphtha and gasoil out of the Black Sea have been woefully slow, keeping rates depressed,” Gibson said. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Jane Baird)