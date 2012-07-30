Mideast crude tanker rates stay pressured

* VLCC market still struggling with ship glut

* Suezmax rates stay muted

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Crude oil tanker earnings on the major Middle East route stayed under pressure on Monday as a surplus of vessels and high bunker fuel prices took their toll on sentiment with the outlook seen staying sluggish.

The world’s benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W34.34 in the worldscale measure of freight rates, or -$5,529 a day when translated into average earnings, from W34.13 or -$5,130 on Friday and W33.72 or -$7,243 last Monday.

“The large overhang of tonnage from July is stifling MEG VLCC rates, despite a reasonably active start to August fixing,” broker SSY said. “Ample ship availability continued to apply downward pressure to rates.”

Average earnings reached a record low level last Monday, with the previous record low set on Sept 30 last year.

“Rates have been hovering within W33-W34 for two and a half weeks now. It doesn’t look like activity will surge ... in the next few days which means rates will again not be going anywhere. Looks like the sideways rates will go on for a third week,” Marex Spectron said on Monday.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at around $10,000 a day.

Average earnings turned negative on July 5, for the first time since Nov. 3 last year.

Last year on Aug. 1, VLCC average earnings turned negative for the first time since the Baltic Exchange started collating the data in 2008 as worsening conditions took their toll.

In April of 2012 earnings reached their highest in a year at about $45,000 a day, fuelled by a cargo rally which subsequently ran out of steam.

A rush of fixings earlier in April from Saudi Arabia to the United States, together with buoyant Asian demand, bolstered sentiment as buyers sought to ensure stable supplies, given growing fears of disruption due to the tensions with major oil producer Iran.

Average VLCC earnings have been volatile in recent months, falling below the $10,000 a day level a number of times. Earnings stayed above $10,000 a day from Feb. 15. until June 8 and then again between June 20 and June 27 before sliding below the key psychological level since then.

“Rates across much of the tanker segment remain pressured, with muted fixture activity and rising bunker fuel prices dragging on earnings,” Dahlman, Rose & Co said.

VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG were at W23.14 from W23.14 on Friday and W23.50 last Monday.

Tanker players said downside risks remained for the sector, given worries about the global economy and the fact that more tankers, ordered when times were good, were still to join the global fleet.

“Through July VL rates have taken a nosedive as Asian demand has eased from the early part of 2012,” said Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth. “We do not see the current market as a ‘new norm’, but would not recommend owning tanker stocks given the current outlook.”

Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route reached W68.42 or $10,152 a day, from W68.88 or $10,858 a day on Friday and W71.17 or $12,349 a day last Monday.

“Another quiet week for many of the Suezmax markets placed further downward pressure on rates,” SSY said.

Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W80.68 or $5,091 day on Monday, compared with W80.82 or $5,428 a day on Friday and W83.11 or $6,492 a day last Monday. (Editing by William Hardy)