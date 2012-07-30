Clean tanker rates stay muted, freight demand light

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Transatlantic tanker rates for refined petroleum products on top export routes inched lower on Monday with underlying weakness and a glut of vessels still capping gains in the transatlantic market.

Rates for medium-range tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from Rotterdam to New York moved on Monday to W103.33, or $2,662 a day when translated into average earnings, from W105.00 or $3,183 a day on Friday and W91.46 or -$20 a day last Monday.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. Negative rates indicate costs are greater than earnings.

“MR rates modestly improved above their prior loss making levels, as U.S. Gulf export demand increased. However, earnings still remain at a depressed rate,” Deutsche Bank said

In April last year, rates reached their highest since 2008 on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of tankers available for hire. Since then, average earnings have remained volatile.

“An open transatlantic gasoline arbitrage and a subsequent influx of cargoes instilled a degree of bullishness in MR owners with tonnage in the UKC (UK Continent) last week. A number of charterers were forced to pay premiums for prompt tonnage that lifted the overall market,” broker SSY said.

“This only took (earnings) up to $3,000/day, however, emphasising how depressed the market has been of late.”

Analysts said reduced refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker sector in coming years, helped by the delivery of fewer tankers.

Typical Long Range 2 or LR2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle East Gulf to Japan route were at 107.91 on Monday in the worldscale measure of freight rates, from W108.05 on Friday and W107.86 last Monday. Earlier this month rates hit their highest level since late October of 2011.

“LR2s have seen irregular and erratic levels of activity. The tonnage lists are unquestionably a lot tighter, however rates appear to be settled although owners are still pushing to get rates higher,” broker Braemar Seascope said.

Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W130.50 on Monday, from W130.58 on Friday and W127.42 last Monday.

“LR1s continue to outperform in the product sector, as Japanese product import demand, particularly naphtha, has buoyed rates,” Deutsche Bank said.

In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to southern Europe were at W138.72 on Monday, versus W139.89 on Friday and W132.78 last Monday. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Anthony Barker)