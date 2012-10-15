Mideast crude tanker rates weak in sluggish market

* VLCC market still struggling with overcapacity

* Suezmax rates seen in range for now

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Crude oil tanker earnings on the major Middle East route remained under pressure on Monday as slower business and a growing surplus of vessels took their toll.

The world’s benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W35.81 in the worldscale measure of freight rates, or -$5,249 a day when translated into average earnings, compared with W35.77 or -$5,616 on Friday and W35.19 or -$6,228 last Monday.

“Light fixing weighed heavily on the MEG VLCC market last week. Tonnage built further as a result placing yet more pressure on rates,” broker SSY said on Monday.

“A number of owners are now reportedly unwilling to fix at these levels, which could position it as a floor for now.”

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at around $10,000 a day.

Average earnings reached a record low level in late August of -$7,850 a day.

Average earnings turned negative on July 5 for the first time since Nov. 3 last year. They turned positive for a single session on Sept. 24 before once again falling back into negative territory.

“With very low activity the last few days, tonnage lists in MEG have built up at mid-90s vessels,” RS Platou Markets said on Monday. “Activity is likely to pick up this week for the remaining October cargoes which is a must in our view to avoid lower rates.”

Last year on Aug. 1, VLCC average earnings turned negative for the first time since the Baltic Exchange started collating the data in 2008 as worsening conditions took their toll.

In April of 2012 earnings reached their highest in a year at about $45,000 a day, fuelled by a cargo rally that subsequently ran out of steam.

VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG were at W23.23 from W23.23 on and W23.21 last.

Tanker players said downside risks remained for the sector, given worries about the global economy and the fact that more tankers, ordered when times were good, were still to join the global fleet.

Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route reached W61.04 or $2,374 a day, from W61.13 or $2,005 a day on Friday and W61.25 or $2,269 a day last Monday.

“Suezmax markets were little changed ... as supply/demand ratios offered little recourse for movements in either direction,” broker CR Weber said.

Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W75.95 or $915 a day on Monday, compared with W76.59 or $941 day a day on Friday and W76.68 or $1,078 a day last Monday. (Editing by Anthony Barker)