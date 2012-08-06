Mideast crude tanker rates struggle with ship glut

* Outlook seen bearish

* Suezmax Med market weaker due to slow business

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Crude oil tanker earnings on the major Middle East route remained under pressure on Monday as the market struggled with a surplus of vessels although Chinese charterers last week showed interest in bookings from the Middle East Gulf to Asia.

The world’s benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W34.34 in the worldscale measure of freight rates, or -$5,780 a day when translated into average earnings, from W34.05 or -$6,356 on Friday and W34.34 or -$5,529 last Monday.

“(Last week) fixtures in the AG crude market were intermittent, with Chinese charterers selectively coming to the market for AG-East voyages. However, the fixture volumes were unable to lift rates,” Deutsche Bank said on Monday.

Average earnings reached a record low level on July 23, with the previous record low set on Sept. 30 last year.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at around $10,000 a day.

“Physical rates remained stuck at same levels for the third week,” broker Marex Spectron said.

Average earnings turned negative on July 5, for the first time since Nov. 3 last year.

“Present fundamentals fail to show any support for rates in the near-term,” broker CR Weber said.

Last year on Aug. 1, VLCC average earnings turned negative for the first time since the Baltic Exchange started collating the data in 2008 as worsening conditions took their toll.

“Brokers said sentiment remains weak with ample VLCC supply,” RS Platou Markets said.

In April of 2012 earnings reached their highest in a year at about $45,000 a day, fuelled by a cargo rally which subsequently ran out of steam.

A rush of fixings earlier in April from Saudi Arabia to the United States, together with buoyant Asian demand, bolstered sentiment as buyers sought to ensure stable supplies, given growing fears of disruption due to the tensions with major oil producer Iran.

Average VLCC earnings have been volatile in recent months, falling below the $10,000 a day level a number of times. Earnings stayed above $10,000 a day from Feb. 15. until June 8 and then again between June 20 and June 27 before sliding below the key psychological level.

VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG were at W22.52 from W22.25 on Friday and W23.14 last Monday.

Tanker players said downside risks remained for the sector, given worries about the global economy and the fact that more tankers, ordered when times were good, were still to join the global fleet.

Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route reached W63.21 or $5,658 a day, from W63.25 or $5,940 a day on Friday and W68.42 or $10,152 a day last Monday.

“The lack of activity in the Med saw Black Sea-Med rates drop to W62.50 (last week),” broker SSY said on Monday.

Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W80.43 or $4,969 day on Monday, compared with W80.25 or $5,008 a day on Friday and W80.68 or $5,091 a day last Monday. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Anthony Barker)