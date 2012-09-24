Transatlantic clean tanker rate rally loses steam

* LR market rates seen stuck in range for now

* Firmer business sought despite lower fuel costs

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Clean tanker rates for refined petroleum products on top export routes were mostly lower on Monday, with the transatlantic market taking a breather after gains in recent days which saw earnings jump to their highest in over six months.

Rates for medium-range (MR) tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from Rotterdam to New York were at W150.42, or $11,632 a day when translated into average earnings, compared with W152.08 or $12,641 a day on Friday and W128.75 or $6,092 a day last Monday. Rates were at their highest on Friday since March 8.

“MR product carriers in the Atlantic Basin continue to be the bright spot in the tanker sector, as a widening spread between U.S. and European gasoline prices is contributing to higher fixture activity on the Europe-U.S. transatlantic route,” Dahlman Rose & Co said on Monday.

But some brokers questioned whether recent gains were sustainable despite lower bunker fuel costs.

“Brokers said vessels are now ballasting from the U.S. to Europe indicating that we may see the rate increases stall by mid-week,” RS Platou Markets said on Monday.

In April last year, rates reached their highest since 2008 on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of tankers available for hire. Since then, average earnings have remained volatile.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. Negative rates indicate costs are greater than earnings.

“Less workable transatlantic gasoline arbitrage economics have now emerged which may halt the market’s upwards momentum,” broker SSY said on Monday.

Analysts said reduced refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker sector in coming years, helped by the delivery of fewer tankers.

Typical Long Range 2 or LR2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle East Gulf to Japan route were at W96.64 on Monday in the worldscale measure of freight rates, or $7,879 a day when translated into average earnings, from W96.05 on Friday or $8,110 a day and W96.00 or $5,583 a day last Monday. In July rates hit their highest level since late October of 2011.

Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W111.58 on Monday, from W111.96 on Friday and W115.50 last Monday.

“The LR2s have stayed considerably busy .. although rates have struggled to show much improvement,” broker E.A. Gibson said. “This is due to the much quieter LR1 market, which is keeping owners’ ambitions in check.”

In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to southern Europe were at W157.78 on Monday, versus W155.00 on Friday and W139.17 last Monday. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by William Hardy)