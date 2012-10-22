Transatlantic clean tanker activity muted

* LR market seen supported

* Firming bookings bolster Med rates

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Clean tanker rates for refined petroleum products on top export routes were broadly steady on Monday with slower business and a growing surplus of vessels keeping activity in the transatlantic market muted.

Rates for medium-range (MR) tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from Rotterdam to New York on the TC2 route were at W115.42, or $4,713 a day when translated into average earnings, compared with W116.35 or $4,900 a day on and W124.17 or $6,491 a day last Monday.

“Weak U.S. gasoline import demand has reduced TC2 enquiry, with tonnage building steadily as a result,” broker SSY said on Monday.

In September, MR rates reached their highest in six months.

“The transatlantic arbitrage window remained at the close of the (last) week, likely preventing a pickup in demand and thus causing further negative pressure,” broker CR Weber said.

In April last year, rates reached their highest since 2008 on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of tankers available for hire. Since then, average earnings have remained volatile.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. Negative rates indicate costs are greater than earnings.

Analysts said reduced refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker sector in coming years, helped by the delivery of fewer tankers.

Typical Long Range 2 or LR2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle East Gulf to Japan route were at W109.77 in the worldscale measure of freight rates, or $14,043 a day when translated into average earnings, from W110.23 on Friday or $14,213 a day and W105.68 or $11,988 a day last Monday. In July rates hit their highest level since late October of 2011.

Brokers said the LR2 market saw brisk demand to book vessels in recent days.

Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W129.50 on Monday, from W128.13 on Friday and W114.50 last Monday.

“Tonnage continued to thin in the MEG LR market as recent strong activity continued,” SSY said.

In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to southern Europe were at W207.50 on Monday, versus W202.22 on Friday and W168.06 last Monday. Brokers said tighter availability and buoyant demand was bolstering rates. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by William Hardy)