Sept 4 (Reuters) - Le Tanneur & Cie SA :

* H1 net loss group share 2.87 million euros versus loss of 1.67 million euros in H1 2013

* H1 revenue 27.57 million euros versus 28.68 million euros in H1 2013

* Says group searches way to make profitability of LE TANNEUR brand better