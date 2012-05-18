Tanga Cement 2011 profit dips, eyes $165 mln expansion

* Profit dips 31 pct to 22 bln shillings on costs

DAR ES SALAAM, May 18 (Reuters) - Tanzanian group Tanga Cement, the country’s second-largest cement maker, said full-year profit fell 31 percent on higher production costs, and announced plans to invest $165 million to boost output and exports.

Majority-owned by Afrisam Mauritius Investment Holdings, Tanga Cement’s profit fell to 22 billion shillings ($14 million). Revenue rose 8 percent to 161 billion shillings.

The company, which trades as Simba Cement, said on Friday it planned to increase exports to member states of the East African Community trade bloc, and would build a second kiln to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2015.

The new kiln will increase the production capacity of clinker, the main ingredient in cement making by 600,000 tonnes a year from 500,000 tonnes.

Simba Cement increased its cement production capacity in 2010 to 1.2 million tonnes from 750,000 tonnes after commissioning a second cement mill.

The EAC has a population of 133 million and a gross domestic product of about $79 billion. It has had a fully fledged customs union since January 2010.