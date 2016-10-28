FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Tanzania's central bank takes over Twiga Bancorp
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2016 / 3:56 PM / 10 months ago

Tanzania's central bank takes over Twiga Bancorp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Tanzania's central bank said on Friday it had taken over the administration of the small Twiga Bancorp, saying it was undercapitalised and would not open for up to a week but depositors' interests would be protected.

"This poses a systematic risk to the stability of the financial system and ... the continuation of Twiga operations in its current capital position is detrimental to the interest of its depositors," the Bank of Tanzania said in a statement.

According to Twiga's website, the bank has only five listed branches.

Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.