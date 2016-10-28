FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Tanzania's central bank takes over Twiga Bancorp
October 28, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Tanzania's central bank takes over Twiga Bancorp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Tanzania's central bank said on Friday it had taken over the administration of the small Twiga Bancorp, saying it was undercapitalised and would not open for up to a week, though depositors' interests would be protected.

It is formally categorised as a non-bank financial institution, which means it can handle all transactions with the exception of taking deposits on current accounts.

Bank of Tanzania said the undercapitalisation posed "a systematic risk to the stability of the financial system and ... the continuation of Twiga operations in its current capital position is detrimental to the interest of its depositors."

Twiga's website said the institution had five branches.

The central bank statement said the bank would not open for normal business for up to a week during which arrangements for its future operations would be made.

Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
