REFILE-Tanzania's first-ever 15-yr bond sale over-subscribed

By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Local investors bought heavily into Tanzania's first-ever auction of 15-year bonds on Wednesday, with more bids than paper, the central bank said on Thursday. Bids totalled 36.048 billion shillings ($22.39 million)for the 15 billion shillings worth of bonds on offer. The sale comes one month before Tanzania plans to open its capital markets to investors across east Africa as part of plans aimed at relaxing government controls in the economy. "The government's new 15-year Treasury bond was very successful. It was over-subscribed and the yield was at very good levels," Hamisi Mwakibete, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania said. The central bank accepted bids worth 15 billion shillings at a yield of 16.6492 percent. The 15-year security carried a 13.5 percent coupon rate. It said the bond offer was a continuation of efforts to "lengthen the maturity profile of domestic debt, develop the country's financial markets, raise funds for long-term development projects." The government hopes to widen the scope of investors in the market, increase competition and lower the cost of borrowing by relaxing its tight capital transaction rules. Amount offered 15.0 bn Total tendered 36.048 bn Successful bids 15.0 bn Weighted average price for successful bids 82.7666 Weighted average yield to maturity 16.6492 Redemption date 14/11/2028