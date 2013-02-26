FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanzania sets initial guidance on 7-year amortiser
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Tanzania sets initial guidance on 7-year amortiser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - The United Republic of Tanzania has set initial price guidance for its upcoming issue of a seven-year amortising bond in the low 600bp over Libor area.

The unrated East African sovereign is targeting a size of at leads USD500m for the floating-rate private placement, according to market sources.

The Reg S notes have an amortising structure and average maturity of five years with final due date in 2020. The principal amortises in nine semi-annual instalments starting on the notes’ third anniversary.

Standard Bank is sole lead on the transaction, which is this week’s business. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

