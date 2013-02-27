FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tanzania sets final guidance on 7-year amortiser
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2013 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Tanzania sets final guidance on 7-year amortiser

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (IFR) - The United Republic of Tanzania has set final price guidance for its upcoming issue of a seven-year amortising bond at 600bp over Libor, from initial guidance of low 600bp over Libor area released on Tuesday.

The unrated East African sovereign has capped the size of the deal - a floating rate private placement - at USD600m.

The Reg S notes have an amortising structure and average maturity of five years with final due date in 2020. The principal amortises in nine semi-annual instalments starting on the notes’ third anniversary.

Standard Bank is sole lead on the transaction, which is expected to price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.