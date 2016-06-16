FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tanzanian stock exchange's IPO oversubscribed nearly five times
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

Tanzanian stock exchange's IPO oversubscribed nearly five times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 16 (Reuters) - The sale of shares in Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) to the public was oversubscribed by nearly five times, the bourse said on Thursday.

The DSE received bids worth 35.77 billion Tanzanian shillings ($16.4 million) for the 15 million shares on offer worth a total 7.5 billion shillings, it said.

The exchange said it would accept an unspecified amount over and above its target in what is known as a greenshoe option. The balance would be refunded to applicants.

DSE intends to list its shares on the market's main segment for trading on July 12.

"The planned self-listing is in line with the global trend and practice for exchanges and is aimed at achieving good corporate governance practices, efficiency and effectiveness," DSE said in a statement.

$1 = 2,187 Tanzanian shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.