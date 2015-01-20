FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanzania's arabica coffee prices rise as auctions resume
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 20, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Tanzania's arabica coffee prices rise as auctions resume

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
    DAR ES SALAAM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Average arabica prices in
Tanzania, Africa's fourth-biggest coffee producer, edged higher
at the first auction of the year last week, buoyed by strong
demand from exporters, the Tanzania Coffee Board said on
Tuesday.
    The east African nation, which ranks behind Ethiopia, Uganda
and Ivory Coast in output, produces mainly arabica and a bit of
robusta coffee.
    Prices of its arabica normally track the New York market
while prices of robusta take their cue from London.
    The average price for top grade arabica coffee was $192.01
per bag at the auction held on Thursday, up from $185.29
previously, the TCB said in an auction report.
    "Overall average prices at the Moshi exchange were up by
$7.92 per 50 kg for mild arabica compared to the last auction,"
state-run TCB said.
    The TCB said 12,127 bags were offered at the latest sale
compared with 17,046 bags offered at the last auction in
December.
    The regulator resumed the weekly auctions last week after
suspending trading on Dec. 18 for the Christmas and New Year
holidays. The next auction will be held on Jan. 29. 
 
 
                COFFEE AMOUNT OFFERED        PRICE IN DOLLARS
 
GRADE           OFFERED  SOLD      LOW        HIGH     AVERAGE
 
    
Arabica AA      3,782    3,782     165.00     229.60    192.01
 
Arabica A       1,911    1,900     165.00     190.00    185.19
 
Arabica AB      1,703    1,703     171.80     207.00    194.45
 
Arabica B       1,806    1,633     165.20     190.00    183.67
 
Arabica PB      1,289    1,165     158.80     198.80    186.99
 
Arabica C         805      768     155.00     186.00    186.00
 
Robusta Organic   309      309      97.80      98.00     98.00
 
Robusta Screen 18 233      233     104.20     104.20    104.20
 
Robusta Superior   21       21      95.00      95.00     95.00
 
Robusta FAQ        43       43      83.60      83.60     83.60

 (Editing by Edith Honan and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
