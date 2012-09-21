FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanzania coffee prices fall as season peaks
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 21, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Tanzania coffee prices fall as season peaks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Demand for coffee remains static
    * Regulator expects higher volumes, quality in coming
auctions
    * Next auction to be held on Sep. 27

    By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
    DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Tanzania's coffee prices
fell at auction this week, taking their cue from markets in
London and New York, as supplies of the commodity rose at the
peak of the season, the Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) said on
Friday.
    State-run regulator TCB said 29,878 of the 60-kg bags were
offered at the latest sale, of which 25,335 bags were purchased.
At the previous sale 21,999 bags had been offered and 21,303
bags sold.
    "Coffee prices fell at auction this week compared to last
week because prices at the terminal market were also a bit low,"
 Primus Kimaryo, director of quality and promotion at the coffee
board, told Reuters.
    "We are now at the peak of the season ... the coffee quality
is good and demand has been somewhat static."
    Tanzania, Africa's fourth-largest coffee producer after
Ethiopia, Uganda and Ivory Coast, produces mainly arabica and
some robusta coffee. 
    Prices of its arabica normally track the New York market
while those of robusta take their cue from London.
    "Overall average prices at the Moshi exchange were down by
$2.77 per 50 kg for mild arabica and robusta was down by $4.31
per 50 kg compared to the last auction," TCB said in its weekly
report.
    "Average prices were above the terminal market by $0.83 per
50 kg and $24.29 per 50 kg for mild arabica and robusta
respectively," it added.
    Benchmark grade AA sold at $178.20-$221.0 per bag, compared
with $186.80-$220.0 per bag previously. The average price was
$188.40 per bag, down from $191.42.
    Grade A fetched $179.20-$196.00 per bag, compared with
$185.00-$203.40 per bag at the previous sale. T he average price
fell to $184.43 from $188.46 previously.
    East African coffee is normally packed in 60-kg bags but the
prices are quoted for quantities of 50 kg.
    The TCB says it expects the 2012/13 (June/April) crop to
rise to 55,000 tonnes from around 32,000 tonnes in the previous
season.
    The auction was held on Thursday and TCB released the
results on Friday.
 
                                    PRICE (dollars)
 GRADE
                       OFFERED  SOLD   LOW    HIGH    AVERAGE
 AA                     8,413   7,211  178.20 221.00  188.40
 A                      5,034   4,737  179.20 196.00  184.43
 AB                     3,045   2,073  173.00 210.00  189.59
 B                      3,408   1,744  178.00 192.00  181.71
 PB                     2,150   2,110  170.00 202.80  184.34
 C                      2,216   1,848  149.00 173.40  167.02
ROBUSTA ORGANIC         4,317   4,317  110.00 135.30  112.58
ROBUSTA SUPERIOR          285     285  100.20 102.40  100.39
ROBUSTA FAQ               500     500   98.20  98.20   98.20
ARABICA ORGANIC           120     120  143.00 143.00  143.00
ARABICA FAQ               390     390  130.00 131.00  130.92

 (Editing by Richard Lough; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
