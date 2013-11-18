FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tanzania arabica coffee prices fall as supply improves
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 18, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

Tanzania arabica coffee prices fall as supply improves

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* No robusta coffee beans offered for sale
    * Next auction to be held on Nov. 21

    By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
    DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tanzania's arabica coffee
prices fell at auction last week as supply of the commodity
increased, regulator the Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) said on
Monday.
    The state-run TCB said 29,457 60-kg bags were offered at the
latest sale and that 24,095 bags were purchased. At the previous
sale, a total of 22,265 60-kg bags had been offered for sale,
with 18,973 bags sold.
    "Overall average prices at the Moshi exchange were down by
$3.37 per 50 kg for mild arabica compared to the last auction,"
the TCB said in its auction report.
    "Average prices at the Moshi exchange were above the
terminal market by $7.95 per 50 kg for mild arabica."
    No robusta coffee beans were offered for sale at last week's
auction due to limited harvests.
    Tanzania, Africa's fourth-largest coffee producer after
Ethiopia, Uganda and Ivory Coast, produces mainly arabica and
some robusta coffee. Prices of its arabica normally track the
New York market while those of robusta take their cue from
London.
    The TCB said New York markets rose by $1.49 per 50 kg, while
London markets were also up by $0.55 per 50 kg.
    East African coffee is normally packed in 60-kg bags, but
the prices are quoted for quantities of 50 kg.
    Benchmark grade AA sold at $107.00-$121.40 per 50 kg, down
from $112.00-$180.00 previously. The average price was $114.81,
from $120.85 at the previous auction.
    Grade A fetched $110.40-$131.00 per 50 kg, compared with
$105.00-$135.00 at the previous sale. The average price was
$116.96, from $116.41 previously.
    The TCB says it expects the 2013/14 (June/April) crop to
fall to 45,000 tonnes from around 71,600 tonnes in the previous
season, which was the highest output in 20 years.
 
     The next auction will be held on Thursday.
 
 PRICE (dollars)
 
GRADE
 
                   OFFERED  SOLD      LOW       HIGH     
AVERAGE
 
Arabica AA       11,430   7,929     107.00    121.40    114.81
 
Arabica A         6,550   6,244     110.40    131.00    116.96
 
Arabica AB        2,574   1,847     105.00    117.00    106.68
 
Arabica B         4,974   4,540     108.00    130.20    113.40
 
Arabica PB        2,144   1,895     105.00    118.80    111.99
 
Arabica C         1,785   1,640      85.00     99.20     92.84
 

 (Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.