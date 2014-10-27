FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tanzania arabica coffee prices fall, robusta sold out
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 27, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Tanzania arabica coffee prices fall, robusta sold out

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Export demand seen high despite price decline
    * Next auction to be held on Oct. 30

    DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Average arabica coffee
prices in Tanzania, Africa's No. 4 producer, edged lower at
auction after prices fell in the New York coffee market, the
regulator Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) said on Monday.
    All robusta coffee bags on offer at the auction were sold on
strong export demand for the commodity.
    The east African nation, which ranks behind Ethiopia, Uganda
and Ivory Coast in output, produces mainly arabica and some
robusta coffee. Prices of its arabica normally track the New
York market, while those of robusta take their cue from London.
    The state-run TCB said benchmark grade AA arabica sold at
auction last Thursday fetched $194.80-$250 per bag, down from
$232-$294 at the previous week's sale.
    Grade A fetched $200-$230 per bag, lower than
$223.80-$254.00 a week ago.
   "Overall average prices at the Moshi exchange were down by
$29.30 per 50 kg for mild arabica compared to the last auction,"
the board said in its auction report.
    "Average prices were above the terminal market by $8.24 per
50 kg for mild arabica, and robusta were above the terminal
market by $8.02 per 50 kg."
    The TCB said 25,296 bags were offered at the latest sale,
and 18,503 bags were purchased. At the previous auction, 22,129
60-kg bags were offered for sale and 22,081 were sold.
    East African coffee is normally packed in 60-kg bags, but
the prices are quoted for quantities of 50 kg.
    The coffee regulator expects a bumper 2014/15 harvest, with
production seen exceeding 55,000 tonnes from about 48,700 tonnes
in the previous season.
    The next auction will be held on Oct. 30.
                                          PRICE (dollars)
GRADE            OFFERED    SOLD      LOW        HIGH    AVERAGE
Arabica AA         9,989   8,011     194.80     250.00    209.37
Arabica A          5,977   4,507     200.00     230.00    207.78
Arabica AB         1,338     383     210.00     222.20    213.83
Arabica B          3,907   2,502     199.80     225.00    203.95
Arabica PB         2,605   1,860     198.00     237.00    207.53
Arabica C          1,176     936     175.00     206.00    185.16
Robusta Screen 18    203     203      98.60      98.60     98.60
Robusta Superior     360     360      98.20      98.20     98.20
Robusta FAQ          304     304      86.00      86.00     86.00

 (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa
and Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.