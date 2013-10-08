FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tanzanian arabica coffee prices ease, following New York
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 8, 2013 / 2:30 PM / in 4 years

Tanzanian arabica coffee prices ease, following New York

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Robusta coffee prices also fall
    * High demand for beans at auction

    DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Tanzania's arabica coffee
prices eased at auction last week, tracking weaker overseas
markets, despite sharply higher volume, the Tanzania Coffee
Board (TCB) said on Tuesday.
    The state-run TCB said 28,244 60-kg bags were offered at the
latest sale and that 28,022 bags were purchased. At the previous
sale, a total of 31,923 60-kg bags had been offered for sale,
with 22,518 bags selling.
    "Overall average prices at the Moshi exchange were down by
$5.90 per 50 kg for mild arabica, and robusta were down by $3.56
per 50 kg compared to the last auction," TCB said in its auction
report.
    "Average prices were above the terminal market by $8.17 per
50 kg for mild arabica and robusta were above the terminal
market by $16.06 per 50 kg."
    Tanzania, Africa's fourth-largest coffee producer after
Ethiopia, Uganda and Ivory Coast, produces mainly arabica and
some robusta coffee. Prices of its arabica normally track the
New York market while those of robusta take their cue from
London.
    TCB said New York markets fell by $3.09 per 50 kg, while
London markets also edged lower by $2 per 50 kg.
    East African coffee is normally packed in 60-kg bags, but
the prices are quoted for quantities of 50 kg.
    Benchmark grade AA sold at $122.00-$163.80 per bag, compared
with $127.00-$145.00 per bag previously. The average price was
$124.87 per bag, down from $130.87 at the previous auction.
    Grade A fetched $120.00-$138.00 per bag, compared with
$127.00-$141.20 per bag at the previous sale. The average price
edged lower to $125.46 from $129.64 previously.
    The TCB says it expects the 2013/14 (June/April) crop to
fall to 45,000 tonnes from around 71,600 tonnes in the previous
season, the highest output in 20 years.
     The next auction will be held on Thursday. 
  
PRICE (dollars)
GRADE
 
                  OFFERED  SOLD      LOW       HIGH      AVERAGE
  
Arabica AA        7,567    7,548     122.00    163.80    124.87
Arabica A         6,258    6,258     120.00    138.00    125.46 
Arabica AB        2,462    2,462     120.00    130.00    124.76 
Arabica B         5,094    5,094     118.00    129.00    119.85
Arabica PB        2,182    2,182     118.00    148.00    124.83
Arabica C         2,019    1,816      90.00    119.00    101.70 
Robusta Organic     359      359      87.00     92.00     88.93 
Robusta Superior  1,799    1,799      81.00     90.20     84.76 
Robusta FAQ                 504      504      80.00    
81.60     80.46

 (Reporting Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa
and Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.