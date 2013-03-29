FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Building collapse kills 15 in Tanzania - police
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 29, 2013 / 10:37 AM / in 5 years

Building collapse kills 15 in Tanzania - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, March 29 (Reuters) - At least 15 people were killed in Tanzania’s commercial capital on Friday when a building under construction collapsed, police officer said at the scene, as rescuers scrabbled to find survivors.

“Fifteen bodies have been recovered from the rubble,” Dar es Salaam Police Commander Suleiman Kova told reporters at the site, where the building of 12 or more storeys fell. “So far, only two people have been rescued alive, but the rescue operation is still ongoing.” (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Writing by Edmund Blair in Nairobi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.