Tanzania bus collision kills at least 36, dozens injured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
September 6, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Tanzania bus collision kills at least 36, dozens injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - At least 36 people were killed and dozens injured when two passenger buses collided along a busy road in north-western Tanzania, police said on Saturday.

Officers said it was still not clear what caused the accident on Friday afternoon in Butiama district, about 1,400 km (840 miles) northwest of the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

Traffic accidents are common in east Africa’s second-biggest economy, where buses are the main form of public transport between towns and roads are often poor.

A total of 1,878 people were killed in road accidents in Tanzania last year, according to police data. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Editing by James Macharia amd Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
