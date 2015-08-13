FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tanzania's current account deficit narrows 23 pct in year to June
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 13, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Tanzania's current account deficit narrows 23 pct in year to June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s current account deficit narrowed 22.5 percent in the year to June, helped by a decline in oil imports and improved performance of tourism and manufacturing sectors, the central bank said on Thursday.

The gap narrowed to $4.091 billion in the 12 months to June from $5.281 billion in the same period last year, the bank the said in its latest monthly economic report.

Imports of goods and services fell to $13.37 billion from $13.96 billion previously, while total exports rose by 9.4 percent to $9.39 billion, the bank said.

“The decrease in imports was mostly driven by a decrease in intermediate goods, particularly oil and fertilizers,” it said.

Earnings from tourism, the east African country’s main foreign exchange source, rose to $2.19 billion from $1.97 billion previously due to more visitor arrivals, it said.

Oil imports fell by 27.2 percent to $3.06 billion in line with falling import volumes and declining global oil prices.

Earnings from gold, the other main source of foreign income, fell to $1.22 billion from $1.47 billion a year ago, reflecting lower export volumes and global prices.

Gross official foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank in the year to June amounted to $4.4 billion, or about four months of import cover, the central bank aid. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.