Tanzania sees strong 2012 GDP growth, revives eurobond
#Basic Materials
May 10, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Tanzania sees strong 2012 GDP growth, revives eurobond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, May 10 (Reuters) - Tanzania expects its economy to grow by as much as 7 percent this year, ahead of 6.4 percent in 2011, its central bank governor said on Thursday, as it expects fewer problems with power shortages.

Benno Ndulu also said the east African country had revived dormant plans for a Eurobond, to help with its infrastructure spending, although the amount and timing of the issuance had yet to be decided.

“The number of problems that we had with power, et cetera are not of the same magnitude,” Ndulu said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Africa going on this week in Ethiopia.

“For this year, between 6.6 to 7 percent (growth)... we have worked on the numbers.” (Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
