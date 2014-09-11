Tanzania's GDP grew 7.4 pct year-on-year in Q1 2014 - stats office

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.4 percent in the first quarter of 2014 compared to 7.1 percent a year ago, driven by expansion in communications, mining and energy sectors, the statistics office said on Thursday.

The state-run National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement the mining sector grew 8.7 percent in January-March 2014, from 1.7 percent a year ago, due to increased gold production. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Editing by Edith Honan)