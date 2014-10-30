Tanzania current account deficit widens 7.6 pct in year to August

* Tourism earnings cross $2 bln mark for first time

* Gold exports fall for second straight year

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s current account deficit widened 7.6 percent in the year to August, weighed down by a rise in imports and because the country received less aid and fewer loans, its central bank said on Thursday.

The deficit widened to $4.791 billion in the 12 months to August from $4.451 billion during the same period last year.

“The widening of the deficit was driven by an increase in imports of goods relative to exports coupled with a decline in current transfers, particularly official transfers to the government,” the Bank of Tanzania said in its latest monthly economic report.

Current transfers are mainly composed of aid and loans that Tanzania receives from abroad.

Earnings from tourism, the country’s primary foreign exchange earner, rose by 15 percent and hit the $2 billion mark for the first time in the year to August as Tanzania experienced a surge in tourist numbers, according to the central bank.

In the same period, the value of imports of goods and services was $11.307 billion, up 7.2 percent from the previous year. The rise was partly driven by growth in the manufacturing sector, the bank said.

The value of imported industrial raw materials amounted to $841.4 million in the 12 months to August, compared with $704.4 million in the corresponding period in 2013, it said.

Oil imports rose to $4.267 billion, a 7.7 percent increase from a year ago, partly due to demand from the energy sector.

Gold exports, the country’s second-biggest foreign exchange earner, declined 5.7 percent to $1.687 billion in the year to August.

“Gold ... continued to decline for two years consecutively, following a fall in gold prices in the global market, coupled with a decline in export volumes,” said the central bank.

Tanzania, which has a population of around 45 million, is Africa’s fourth-largest gold producer after South Africa, Ghana and Mali.

The value of “traditional” exports edged higher by 1.9 percent to $834 million in the year ending August 2014, due to an increase in both export volumes and prices of tobacco, cloves and sisal.

Gross official foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank reached $4.53 billion in the year to August, or about 4.4 months of import cover, slightly lower than $4.56 billion a year ago, the central bank said. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa and Raissa Kasolowsky)