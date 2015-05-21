FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tanzania's current account gap narrows 15.8 pct in year to March
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 21, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 2 years ago

Tanzania's current account gap narrows 15.8 pct in year to March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, May 21 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s current account deficit narrowed 15.8 percent in the year to March, buoyed by lower oil prices and improved performance of tourism and manufacturing sectors, its central bank said on Thursday.

The deficit narrowed to $4.295 billion in the 12 months to March from $5.102 billion in the same period in 2014, the Bank of Tanzania said in its latest monthly economic report.

However, capital and financial account balances deteriorated, leading to the worsening of the overall balance of payments to a deficit of $460.2 million versus a surplus of $192.2 million in the year to March 2014, the central bank said.

Earnings from tourism, the main foreign exchange source, rose by 9.91 percent to $2.118 billion due to more visitor arrivals.

Imports of goods and services fell to $13.456 billion from $13.765 billion previously.

Oil imports fell to $3.295 billion from $4.226 billion, the bank said.

Earnings from gold, the other main source of foreign income, fell to $1.377 billion from $1.588 billion a year ago, reflecting lower export volumes and global prices.

The bank said its total foreign exchange reserves fell to $4.06 billion, or about four months of import cover, from $4.226 billion a year ago.

“The decline was on account of payment of government external obligations and selling of foreign exchange in the inter-bank foreign exchange market for liquidity management and smoothening out of short-term fluctuations in the exchange rate,” the central bank said.

The shilling has been setting new record lows against the U.S dollar over the past few months due to a surge in dollar buying amid scanty hard currency inflows. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.