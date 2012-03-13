FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF sees Tanzania growth 6.5 to 7 pct in 2012/13
March 13, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 6 years ago

IMF sees Tanzania growth 6.5 to 7 pct in 2012/13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, March 13 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s economy is projected to expand 6.5 to 7 percent in 2012/13, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, an estimate in line with the World Bank’s forecast for east Africa’s second biggest economy.

The Washington-based body also said real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 6.3 percent in the first nine months of 2011 and was expected to have maintained that pace in the final quarter of the year.

“For 2012/13, growth is projected in the 6.5-7 percent range,” the IMF said in a statement.

Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'Wanakilala; Editing by Richard Lough

