Tanzania cuts 2012 GDP growth outlook to 6.8 pct

DODOMA, June 14 (Reuters) - Tanzania has trimmed its 2012 economic growth forecast to 6.8 percent from an earlier estimate of 7 percent due to a prolonged drought and chronic energy shortages, a government minister said on Thursday.

Stephen Wasira, Minister of State in the President’s Office, Wasira said in a presentation to parliament that drought and frequent power blackouts caused Tanzania’s economic growth rate to slow to 6.4 percent in 2011.

“We expect a growth domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.8 percent in 2012, which should rise to 8.5 percent by 2016,” he said. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa)