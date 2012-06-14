FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanzania cuts 2012 GDP growth outlook to 6.8 pct
June 14, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Tanzania cuts 2012 GDP growth outlook to 6.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DODOMA, June 14 (Reuters) - Tanzania has trimmed its 2012 economic growth forecast to 6.8 percent from an earlier estimate of 7 percent due to a prolonged drought and chronic energy shortages, a government minister said on Thursday.

Stephen Wasira, Minister of State in the President’s Office, Wasira said in a presentation to parliament that drought and frequent power blackouts caused Tanzania’s economic growth rate to slow to 6.4 percent in 2011.

“We expect a growth domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.8 percent in 2012, which should rise to 8.5 percent by 2016,” he said. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa)

