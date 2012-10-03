FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tanzania says Q2 2012 GDP growth slowed to 6.9 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 3, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Tanzania says Q2 2012 GDP growth slowed to 6.9 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s economic growth slowed to 6.9 percent in the second quarter of 2012 versus a 7 percent expansion in the same period a year ago after mining slumped, data showed on Wednesday.

The National Bureau of Statistics said in a report that mining and quarrying growth slowed to 1.2 percent in the second quarter of this year against a growth of 5.6 percent in the second quarter of 2011. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Geroge Obulutsa and James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.