Tanzanian ruling party wins Zanzibar presidential re-run vote - electoral body
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
March 21, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Tanzanian ruling party wins Zanzibar presidential re-run vote - electoral body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, March 21 (Reuters) - The ruling party candidate in Tanzania’s semi-autonomous Zanzibar was declared the winner in its presidential election, the electoral commission said on Monday.

Sunday’s election was a re-run of a disputed election held on Oct. 25 that was annulled by Zanzibar’s electoral authority on grounds of fraud. The opposition contested the decision to hold another vote, saying it had won the first vote.

The incumbent Zanzibar President Ali Mohamed Shein, of Tanzania’s ruling CCM party, was declared the winner with 91.4 percent of the vote, the electoral commission said.

Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Angus MacSwan; Editing by Edith Honan

