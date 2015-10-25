FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanzania opposition says police raid tallying centre after election
October 25, 2015

Tanzania opposition says police raid tallying centre after election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s biggest opposition party Chadema said police have raided its tallying centre and arrested party members after presidential and parliamentary polls closed on Sunday, a rare incident in a mostly peaceful day of voting.

No police spokesman was immediately available to comment.

“They have arrested all people at the centre,” said Tumaini Makene, spokesman for Chadema, which is part of an opposition coalition seeking to oust the ruling CCM party.

At most polling stations the opposition and CCM, which has been in power since independence in 1961, have fielded their own observers, who have sent results back to their tallying centres so each party can build a picture of voting patterns to prevent electoral fraud. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanikalala and Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland)

