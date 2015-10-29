Tanzania ruling party candidate declared presidential vote winner

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s ruling party candidate, John Magufuli, won the presidential election, the National Electoral Commission announced on Thursday, after the opposition challenged the tallying process and demanded a recount.

National Electoral Commission Chairman Damian Lubuva told a news conference that Magufuli, a minister for public works, secured 58 percent of the votes, beating his main opposition rival, former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa who had 40 percent.