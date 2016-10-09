DAR ES SALAAM Oct 9 Tanzania has secured
$258.82 million from the African Development Bank and the Japan
International Cooperation Agency for a high voltage electricity
line to connect its national power grid to Kenya's, its power
utility said on Sunday.
The 400 kilovolt (kV) line will be completed within two
years and is part of efforts to deepen integration between the
two countries' economies, Tanzania's TANESCO said in a statement
on its website.
Kenya has already agreed to pay $50.45 million for work on
the link on its side of the border.
Bouygues Energies & Services, Kalpataru Power
Transmission Ltd and Energoinvest have been
awarded contracts to build the line, TANESCO's statement said.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa
and Louise Ireland)