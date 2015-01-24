FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2015

Tanzania's energy minister resigns amid graft scandal, denies wrongdoing

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s Energy and Minerals Minister Sospeter Muhongo resigned on Saturday amid a graft scandal that has rocked the gas-rich country and led Western donors to delay aid, though he called himself “incorruptible” and denied wrongdoing.

He becomes the third cabinet member, along with the attorney general and the minister for land, to lose his job over the scandal, involving the transfer of at least $122 million.

“I have decided to resign to bring a conclusion to this never ending debate so the nation can focus on other important issues for national development,” Muhongo told a news conference. “I did not do anything wrong and I did not steal any money. My record speaks for itself, I am incorruptible.” (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Editing by Edith Honan and Toby Chopra)

