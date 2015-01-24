Tanzania announces cabinet reshuffle after energy minister resigns

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete announced a cabinet reshuffle on Saturday, after two ministers and the attorney general lost their jobs over an energy scandal that caused Western donors to delay aid.

The reshuffle came hours after Energy and Minerals Minister Sospeter Muhongo said he was stepping down but denied any wrongdoing.

Kikwete named George Simbachawene the new energy and minerals minister, while the finance and foreign affairs portfolios remain unchanged. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Editing by Edith Honan and Robin Pomeroy)